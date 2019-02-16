Celtic and Burnley FC managers meet with Sydney Roosters' Trent Robinson ahead of World Club Challenge

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has met with three of Britain's leading football managers ahead of the World Club Challenge against Wigan.



The Aussie coach sat down with England boss Gareth Southgate, Celtic's ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers - who he had met before - and Burnley's Sean Dyche.

Robinson has won two NRL titles in the last five years but has not stopped looking for fresh ideas.

They discussed tactics, team psychology and dealing with players and the media.

Robinson had met Rodgers before and said both he and Southgate were "very intelligent" and accommodating.

He also took a lot from his meeting with Dyche, who has guided Burnley to two promotions to the Premier League and is on course to keep them in the top-flight this campaign.

"Sean Dyche really impressed me. There is a man who can get the best out of a team," he told AAP. "He is not coaching the biggest team in the Premier League but he knows how to set up teams to win and is very clear about his principles. He's also very hard nosed but incredibly charismatic."

The Sydney Roosters play Wigan tomorrow night (Sunday) at 7pm for the World Club Challenge.