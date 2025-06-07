Challenge Cup finals attendance revealed as 2026 date and venue confirmed

Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The Challenge Cup Finals Day will return to Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 30, Rugby League Commercial have confirmed.

It will be the first time the Challenge Cup final has been played at Wembley in May since the renovation of the stadiu, with the only May final since 1999 coming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022.

RL Commercial also confirmed an attendance of 63,278 for the 2025 Challenge Cup Finals Day, which is the second best since 2017, but slightly down on last year.

The official attendance for the Women’s Challenge Cup final, in which Wigan Warriors ended St Helens’ four-year dominance of the competition with an impressive 42-6 win, was 8,810.

Rhodri Jones, the managing director of RL Commercial, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the date of Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day in 2026, as we reflect on a season of significant progress for the sport’s oldest knockout competition.

“The introduction of a new format and the earlier involvement of the 12 Betfred Super League clubs was a big success, leading to a series of record attendances in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

“The Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium remains a special occasion for rugby league, and always produces unforgettable moments and images – this year including a spectacular performance by Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

“And of course we’ll be back at Wembley for the return of the Rugby League Ashes, with the first Test on Saturday, October 25.”