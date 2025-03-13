Challenge Cup quarter-final draw details: Date, time and how to follow

Paul Sculthorpe (left) and Robbie Hunter-Paul (right) conducting 2025 Challenge Cup fourth round draw | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The RFL has confirmed the details for the Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on Monday night (March 17) at 9:15pm as part of a Rugby League Hour from 9-10pm on BBC Radio 5Live.

The show will be presented by Mark Chapman, who will be joined in the studio by Adrian Morley and Jon Wilkin - two former Challenge Cup winners who will conduct the draw.

Morley lifted the Challenge Cup four times as a player, captaining Warrington Wolves to the trophy three times in four seasons - with his first Cup winners’ medal coming with Leeds Rhinos back in 1999 - the last final to be played at the old Wembley Stadium.

Wilkin, meanwhile, scored two tries in the 2006 final as his St Helens side defeated Huddersfield Giants.

The fourth round of the Challenge Cup gets underway on Friday (March 14) with St Helens taking on Leeds Rhinos live on The Sportsman before Cup holders Wigan Warriors welcome Hull FC to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday (5:45pm) live on BBC Sport.

Ball numbers for the quarter-final draw will be released on Monday morning following the conclusion of the fourth round.

How to follow the Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

BBC Radio 5Live is available via DAB and AM radio (909 or 693), the BBC Sounds app and the following TV channels:

Freeview: 705

Sky: 0105

Virgin Media: 905

Fourth round ties

Friday, March 14

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) - live on The Sportsman

Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls (8pm)

Hull KR v Oldham (8pm)

Saturday, March 15

Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (5:45pm) - live on BBC Sport

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers (6pm)

Sunday, March 16

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs (3pm)

When will the quarter-finals be played?

The quarter-finals will take place over the weekend of April 4-6 with details to be confirmed in due course.

The Men’s final will again be part of a Cup finals triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 7 June 2025. The Women’s Challenge Cup final will kick off at 11:45am before the Men’s Challenge Cup final gets underway at 3pm. The 1895 Cup final will close the curtain on the day’s proceedings at 5:45pm.