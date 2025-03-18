Details for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed

Details for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed - with the BBC to broadcast two mouth-watering ties over the weekend of April 5-6.

On Saturday 5th, Hull FC and Hull KR will meet in the Challenge Cup for the first time in almost 40 years after being paired together in Monday night’s quarter-final draw, which was held on BBC Radio 5 Live. The Hull derby will be aired live on BBC One, 2:30pm kick-off. Hull FC pulled off a remarkable second half comeback against reigning Cup holders Wigan Warriors in the fourth round, whilst Hull KR were comfortable winners against Championship outfit Oldham.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves will host neighbours St Helens in a repeat of last year’s quarter-finals on Sunday 6th, live on BBC Two with a 2:30pm kick-off. Sam Burgess’ side enjoyed a 31-8 win over 13-time winners St Helens last year but eventually lost to Wigan in the final at Wembley.

The Hull derby and Warrington-St Helens ties will also been shown live on BBC iPlayer.

The other two quarter-finals will be played on Friday, April 4. Wakefield Trinity welcome Leigh Leopards to the DIY Kitchens Stadium, with Daryl Powell’s side looking to emulate the feat of Adrian Lam’s Leopards, who backed up their 1895 Cup triumph in 2022 by winning the Challenge Cup the following year upon their promotion to Super League.

Salford Red Devils will travel to the south of France on Friday 4 April to face Catalans Dragons - with the French side hoping to add to their solitary Challenge Cup final win which came in 2018 as they became the first non-British side to lift the Cup.

2025 Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Dates, times and TV details

Friday 4 April

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (8pm, CET)

Saturday 5 April

Hull FC v Hull KR (2:30pm) - BBC One and iPlayer

Sunday 6 April

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (2:30pm) - BBC Two and iPlayer

The Challenge Cup Finals Day takes place on Saturday 7 June. The Women’s final will kick-off proceedings, followed by the men’s and 1895 Cup finals.