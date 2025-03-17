Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw made with Wembley in sight for eight clubs
The draw for the quarter-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup has been made.
Reigning Cup holders Wigan Warriors were knocked out in the fourth round on Saturday evening, going down to a 26-22 defeat to Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium.
Hull FC have been drawn in a mouth-watering quarter-final against rivals Hull KR. It will be the first time the City neighbours have met in the prestigious Cup competition for almost 40 years.
The tie will guarantee one of the two Hull teams will reach the semi-finals, with FC to play hosts at the MKM Stadium.
Meanwhile, there is an intriguing North West derby, too, with Warrington Wolves hosting St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in a repeat of last year’s quarter-finals.
Wakefield Trinity will take on Leigh Leopards, who won the Cup at Wembley in 2023 thanks to a Lachlan Lam drop goal, whilst Salford Red Devils face a trip to the south of France to face 2018 winners Catalans Dragons.
Former Great Britain internationals Adrian Morley and Jon Wilkin - both previous winners of the Challenge Cup - conducted the draw on Monday evening.
The quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of April 4-6, with further details to be provided in due course.
2025 Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw
Hull FC v Hull KR
Warrington Wolves v St Helens
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
Challenge Cup fourth round results
Hull KR 40-0 Oldham
Salford Red Devils 26-16 Bradford Bulls
St Helens 22-14 Leeds Rhinos
Catalans Dragons 46-18 Featherstone Rovers
Widnes Vikings 16-26 Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors 22-26 Hull FC
Huddersfield Giants 12-22 Wakefield Trinity
Leigh Leopards 62-4 Batley Bulldogs
