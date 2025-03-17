Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw made with Wembley in sight for eight clubs

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw has taken place (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The draw for the quarter-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup has been made.

Reigning Cup holders Wigan Warriors were knocked out in the fourth round on Saturday evening, going down to a 26-22 defeat to Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium.

Hull FC have been drawn in a mouth-watering quarter-final against rivals Hull KR. It will be the first time the City neighbours have met in the prestigious Cup competition for almost 40 years.

The tie will guarantee one of the two Hull teams will reach the semi-finals, with FC to play hosts at the MKM Stadium.

Meanwhile, there is an intriguing North West derby, too, with Warrington Wolves hosting St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in a repeat of last year’s quarter-finals.

Wakefield Trinity will take on Leigh Leopards, who won the Cup at Wembley in 2023 thanks to a Lachlan Lam drop goal, whilst Salford Red Devils face a trip to the south of France to face 2018 winners Catalans Dragons.

Former Great Britain internationals Adrian Morley and Jon Wilkin - both previous winners of the Challenge Cup - conducted the draw on Monday evening.

The quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of April 4-6, with further details to be provided in due course.

2025 Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw

Hull FC v Hull KR

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Challenge Cup fourth round results

Hull KR 40-0 Oldham

Salford Red Devils 26-16 Bradford Bulls

St Helens 22-14 Leeds Rhinos

Catalans Dragons 46-18 Featherstone Rovers

Widnes Vikings 16-26 Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors 22-26 Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants 12-22 Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards 62-4 Batley Bulldogs