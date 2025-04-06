Challenge Cup semi-final draw made with Wembley in sight for four clubs

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The draw for the Challenge Cup semi-finals has been made - with four Super League clubs now just 80 minutes away from Wembley.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-finals draw was made on Sunday afternoon live on BBC Two by England football icon Stuart Pearce MBE, who is a big Warrington Wolves fan, and former Challenge Cup winner Jon Wilkin during half-time of the quarter-final clash between Warrington and St Helens.

The Wire booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 20-12 win over the Saints at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and will face 2023 Cup winners Leigh Leopards following their win away at Wakefield Trinity on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second semi-final tie sees Hull KR take on Catalans Dragons for a place in the final Wembley Stadium. Hull KR secured their fourth consecutive Cup semi-final appearance thanks to a comfortable quarter-final victory against rivals Hull FC in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Catalans, who became the first non-British side to win the Cup in 2018, beat Salford Red Devils in the south of France on Friday night to secure their spot in the last four.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of May 10-11, with venue, broadcast and ticket details to be announced by the Rugby Football League in due course.

2025 Challenge Cup semi-final draw

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

The Men’s Challenge Cup final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 7 June. It will form part of a rugby league-packed day - with the Women’s Challenge Cup final, 1895 Cup final and RFL Champion Schools Year 7 Boys final also being played on the same day in the capital.