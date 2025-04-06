Challenge Cup semi-final draw made with Wembley in sight for four clubs
The semi-finals draw was made on Sunday afternoon live on BBC Two by England football icon Stuart Pearce MBE, who is a big Warrington Wolves fan, and former Challenge Cup winner Jon Wilkin during half-time of the quarter-final clash between Warrington and St Helens.
The Wire booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 20-12 win over the Saints at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and will face 2023 Cup winners Leigh Leopards following their win away at Wakefield Trinity on Friday evening.
The second semi-final tie sees Hull KR take on Catalans Dragons for a place in the final Wembley Stadium. Hull KR secured their fourth consecutive Cup semi-final appearance thanks to a comfortable quarter-final victory against rivals Hull FC in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Catalans, who became the first non-British side to win the Cup in 2018, beat Salford Red Devils in the south of France on Friday night to secure their spot in the last four.
The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of May 10-11, with venue, broadcast and ticket details to be announced by the Rugby Football League in due course.
2025 Challenge Cup semi-final draw
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards
The Men’s Challenge Cup final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 7 June. It will form part of a rugby league-packed day - with the Women’s Challenge Cup final, 1895 Cup final and RFL Champion Schools Year 7 Boys final also being played on the same day in the capital.
