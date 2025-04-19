Christian Wade in action for Gloucester Rugby in 2025 | Getty Images

Let’s take a deeper look at Wigan Warriors’ latest signing Christian Wade, who has NFL and international rugby union experience.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old has officially put pen to paper on a short-term contract with the Grand Slam winners until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Wade will link up with his new Wigan teammates when his rugby union commitments are done with Gloucester Rugby following the conclusion of the Premiership Rugby season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade will bring a wealth of experience to the Warriors. He has scored 89 tries in Premiership Rugby, sitting fourth on the competition’s all-time try-scoring list, just 12 behind record-holder Chris Ashton, who came through the ranks at hometown club Wigan before crossing codes.

The Slough-born winger has spent the majority of his professional career in rugby union, but he also spent three years as a running back in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme with the Buffalo Bills between 2019 and 2022 after deciding to pursue a career in the NFL.

Wade made the headlines with a 65-yard touchdown with his first carry in a pre-season NFL game for the Buffalo Bills against the Indianapolis Colts, although he never made an official NFL appearance during his time in the United States.

Upon his return to rugby union in 2022, he spent time in France with Racing 92. He linked up with Gloucester for the 2024/2025 season, with the Cherry and Whites currently chasing a spot in the Premiership play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade’s most memorable stint in rugby union came with Wasps, where he worked under Wigan legend Shaun Edwards. He made 165 appearances for Wasps between 2011 and 2018, scoring 89 tries in Premiership Rugby. He made his Wasps debut in Abu Dhabi in what was the first domestic rugby union fixture to be played overseas.

The veteran winger, who turns 34 in May, represented England in 2012 in an uncapped fixture against the Barbarians, the year after Sam Tomkins appeared for the Baa-Baas. Wade made his official Test debut against Australia in 2013 before going on tour to Australia with the British and Irish Lions later that year, becoming the 806th player to don a Lions jersey, which came against ACT Brumbies.

He is also a former district and England Schools athlete, running an impressive time of 10.8 seconds over the 100-metre distance at the age of 16, when he was trained by former England sprinter Julian Golding.

Wade will not count on Wigan’s salary cap. Any player who hasn’t previously played rugby league is given a value of £0 in the first year of their deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about Christian Wade joining Wigan Warriors

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “It’s been in the pipeline for a while now. This salary cap presents an opportunity to get someone from outside the sport, and Christian Wade is a player we’ve admired for a long time. We just thought he would bring some quality, competition and experience to the squad.

“He’s got a challenge ahead, but he’s proven in the past he’s got the right mindset, and I think he’ll be a great addition for us. I am looking forward to working with him.

“He has got to focus on the rest of the season with Gloucester for the time being before then, but we’ll get a new player who adds something to us.”

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “The new Talent Pool Exemption was created precisely for this type of recruitment. Christian is an exceptional athlete with highly transferable skills suited to rugby league. His impressive track record speaks for itself, and we are genuinely excited about the impact he can make throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Offiah MBE added: “Wigan’s signing of Christian Wade is the biggest coup for the sport of rugby league since Jonathan Davies joined me at Widnes back in the 80s.”

Wade said: “I’m excited to join Wigan Warriors, a club with a tremendous legacy. I’m honoured to be joining a list of legendary players who have played for this club. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career, and I can’t wait to get started.”