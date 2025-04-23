Christian Wade scoring a try for Gloucester in Premiership Rugby | Getty Images

The Wigan Post sat down for an exclusive interview with Wigan Warriors’ new signing Christian Wade, who has crossed codes from rugby union to rugby league with the reigning Super League champions.

The 33-year-old will link up with Wigan on a short-term deal this summer for the rest of the 2025 campaign following the conclusion of his Premiership Rugby commitments with Gloucester.

Wade was unveiled to the Warriors faithful as the club’s new signing ahead of their Good Friday win over St Helens in front of a sold-out Brick Community Stadium. The Wigan Post sat down for an exclusive chat with the Warriors’ recruit, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Welcome to Wigan, Christian! First of all, how did the move come around? It came as a surprise to everyone...

CW: There’d been whispers about it before, I think once people saw my move from rugby union back in 2018 when I decided to chance my arm in the NFL, I had a few teams asking if I would want to come and try league. It’s quite a historic thing, guys moving from union to league, but more recently, league to union, so I can imagine this one came as a bit of a shock to people.

You’ve spent the majority of your professional career in rugby union and even spent a few years in the NFL, but is rugby league something you always fancied trying?

CW: To be honest, it hasn’t necessarily been something I’ve thought about. For me, I’ve always seen myself as an athlete, I’ve loved all sports from a young age and rugby union was the one that I excelled in the fastest, or the one that gave me the most opportunities early on and I pursued it seriously from around 15 or 16 but up until then I was playing basketball, representing the south of England in Under-16s basketball, I was in the MK Lions squad at Under-16s, I think they call it the London Lions now. I was also playing football up until Under-15s as well, so for me, I always just wanted to get the best out of the gift that God has given me to play sports. Once I had this opportunity to come to Wigan, and I was obviously out of contract with my team (Gloucester), everything just started to fall into place, and here I am now.

When you were in discussions with Kris Radlinski and Matt Peet, what was it that really appealed to you and made you want to sign for the club?

CW: In terms of rugby league, the first team I knew of was Wigan. Jason Robinson was one of my idols whom I kind of shaped my game on, I used to watch his videos relentlessly when I was coming through as a youngster when I first found rugby. Shaun Edwards was my first-team coach at Wasps, so we developed a good relationship. Martin Offiah is another player who is charismatic with the way he scored tries with his speed and pace, he was another player I had researched when I was young. Even Andy Farrell was one of my coaches when I got my first England cap, and when I was brought into the Lions tour in 2013. So there’s a long line of legends and a legacy that Wigan has, Wigan wasn’t one of the (league) teams that had spoken to me previously, but when the opportunity came and that was the third or fourth time that I’ve had offers from league, and this time it was Wigan, so I said ‘let’s go for it’. It will be a different challenge but it’s not going to be like it’s learning a completely different sport this time (like the NFL), and for me, I just want to push myself to my limits, I don’t want to waste any athletic abilities that I have for however long I have them, and this is the next chapter in my career.

You mentioned being quite fairly familiar with rugby league, but there are obviously very different tactics in league compared to union. Will it take a bit of time to get accustomed to that?

CW: I don’t really know what the plan will be as such but for me, it is just about taking each day as it comes and trusting Matt Peet and the coaching staff here, obviously using as much of my experience over the last 15 years. This will be the third professional I will be playing in, so I will just be drawing on all my experiences to learn as quickly as possible, and when the opportunity comes to play, whatever game it is at whatever level, I’ll make sure I’m ready for it.

Have you had a chance to meet any of the Wigan players yet?

CW: Not yet, it’s been quite under the radar for however long it has been now, but I haven’t met any of the players yet.

When will you link up with your new teammates then?

CW: I’m still in season with Gloucester, so I won’t be up here until the (Premiership Rugby) season finishes, so that will be around June sometime.

I guess you’ll be moving more locally...

CW: Yeah definitely, we’ll be sorting out accommodation, we’re in the process of doing that now and trying to make it as seamless as possible when I start.

You were unveiled as Wigan’s new signing ahead of their Good Friday derby clash with St Helens. Is that a rivalry you are already aware of?

CW: I’m aware of it, but I don’t know if I’m ready for it! The atmosphere has already been building since this morning when I was walking around, and I went back to my hotel and came back to the stadium, and there is just a sea of people everywhere. The academy is playing right now as we speak, and that’s intense in itself. I’m excited for today, to see what it’s really like and to see the legendary Good Friday game, a huge derby match, it’s going to be awesome.