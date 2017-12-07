Clubb braced for a tough month

Tony Clubb admits he is “feeling it a bit more” after the intensity of Wigan’s pre-season was dialed up.

The players returned to training on Monday – after a few days’ break – with a bigger emphasis on running in the countdown to Christmas.

But games and competitions among themselves have kept the punishing schedule enjoyable.

Clubb said: “We were told it’d be a tough one, and it has been.

“We had a few days off before the running (started), and we’re feeling it a bit more.

“It’s been hard but it’s been enjoyable at the same time.

“They’re putting a lot of games into training, and as soon as you do that, lads get competitive. It’s enjoyable. Things are looking good.”

The prop has endured a tough 12-months, losing his dad and then needing surgery to remove a kidney. Previously, he battled a serious back injury.

Clubb admitted: “It was a bad year.

“My dad died last Christmas, I somehow lost a kidney and I had trouble with my spine.

“It was a tough one but you have to go through things like that.

“With my kidney, it was just one of those freaky things which came at a bad time.”

He helped Wigan win the World Club Challenge last February before his lay-off, and returned from his lay-off in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley in August.

“I started the year well but after my kidney (problem), I struggled to kick on,” added the ex-London Broncos captain.

“But I’ve sat down with Waney and set individual goals and mine is to start well and have a big year for Wigan. “