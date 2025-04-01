COLUMN: Field new deal, Brad is back and Wigan Warriors return to winning ways

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors superstar Jai Field is back from injury and he’s here to stay: for the long-term!

Last week, the Warriors announced that the Australian fullback had extended his stay with the reigning Super League champions, signing a pretty unique contract.

Field has signed a two-year extension, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2027 season, but he also has options for the 2028 and 2029 seasons in his favour.

The 27-year-old speedster is already a firm fan favourite amongst the terraces, but should he actually remain with the Warriors until the end of 2029, that would take him into his ninth season with Wigan, and one year away from a testimonial! He has a genuine opportunity to write his name into Wigan folklore.

Field’s new deal is, of course, a big boost to Matt Peet’s side, but it also a huge coup for the Super League competition on the whole. Given his ability, he would no doubt have fielded (pardon the pun) NRL interest but is settled into life in England, particularly Wigan.

He returned from a short spell on the sidelines on Sunday, too, scoring two tries in Wigan’s win over Salford. Jai had a Field day in Wigan’s 54-0 win over Salford on Sunday, scoring two tries. I’ll get my coat...

Brad is back

247 days. That’s how long Brad O’Neill went without playing a game after suffering an ACL injury last July. He made his return from the eight-month injury lay-off in Wigan’s 10-try victory over Salford.

The 22-year-old hooker was smiling from ear to ear when he spoke to the media post-match. The long-term injuries can be isolating for players, but just knuckled down, did his rehabilitation programme and has seemingly come back fitter, bigger and stronger.

He’ll be a great addition to Peet’s squad, especially with a couple of huge games coming up - Hull KR away and St Helens at home on Good Friday. O’Neill is one of the premier hookers in Super League and will be hoping to stay injury-free for the rest of the year, possibly with an eye on making Shaun Wane’s England squad for the Ashes. It’s good to see him back doing what he does best. Bravo, Brad!

Fitting tributes to Darren

I was fortunate enough to be at the Brick Community Stadium twice over the weekend - Saturday for Latics, Sunday for Warriors. Both clubs paid their respects to Darren Orme with a minute’s applause before the games, which were excellently supported by all sets of fans. Two absolutely fitting tributes that Darren’s nearest and dearest will remember forever and take solace from.

It was a classy touch from both clubs to leave a Latics jersey over Darren’s seat in the East Stand for the weekend, too. It wasn’t the outcome any of us were hoping for when the searches were ongoing, but the way this town rallied around Darren and his family during those difficult couple of weeks makes you proud to be a Wiganer. It might only be a small town and we might not have as much as others, but its community spirit is unmatched. Wigan is a special place with special people.