A tough trip to Catalans Dragons is in store for Wigan Warriors, but these are the kind of challenges Matt Peet’s side relish and enjoy.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Dragons heading into the fixture, with Steve McNamara departing as head coach earlier this week.

It was All Out Rugby League who broke the news regarding McNamara’s exit on Tuesday morning and, at the time of writing this column on Thursday afternoon, the Dragons have yet to officially provide a statement on the matter, but Catalans’ star man Sam Tomkins confirmed the news when appearing on Sky Sports on Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of McNamara’s exit, Joel Tomkins will take charge of the Dragons in Saturday’s clash with his former club Wigan, having only joined McNamara’s coaching staff as an assistant in the off-season after a spell coaching the Warriors’ famed youth system. Rugby league, eh? It’s a funny old game.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a lot of talk in the build-up to the game this week about Catalans’ coaching change, but Wigan’s message this week will be pretty simple, you suspect: focus on ourselves.

The Warriors won’t be getting too caught up about their opposition this week. Of course, they will preview their opposition as normal, looking at their strengths and weaknesses, highlighting ways in which they can exploit them this weekend, etc, etc. But you’d wager Peet, his staff, and playing group will be putting the emphasis on themselves and their jobs, not the opposition and the talk surrounding them.

Control the controllables is a term that often gets banded around in rugby league, and without sounding too cliché, that will be the same message again this week.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after last week’s win over Leigh Leopards, Peet spoke openly and honestly about how they want to eradicate the familiar pattern that has been creeping in games of late, taking a relatively healthy lead in games before allowing their opponents to come back into the contest.

Similar scenarios happened in Las Vegas, the Challenge Cup defeat to Hull FC, Magic Weekend and last week against Leigh. Wigan are a team who, especially over the last decade or so, have really prided themselves on their defence, and that’s something they will want to shore up against a physical Catalans side, who pack plenty of power in the middle of the park.

It’s by no means panic stations for the Warriors, but just an area to fix up, as they prepare for six games on the road, before returning to the Brick Community Stadium in July, heading into the business end of the season.

Also, how good is it to see Ethan Havard back in the squad? We’re not quite sure whether he will feature this weekend, but the fact that he is back in the 21-man squad shows he is on the brink of returning to action. In my opinion, he is one of the elite front-rowers in Super League, and will no doubt be in the mix to make Shaun Wane’s England squad for this autumn’s Ashes series, but he will just want to get back out there doing what he does best, first and foremost.

And it was always welcome news to hear Zach Eckersley’s scans came back all clear after being stretchered off last week. It’s never nice to see the stretcher come on for any player, so it’s good to see him back well and healthy. He could even play this weekend after being named in Peet’s squad! Rugby league players are as tough as old boots.