Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

A debut column for our new Wigan Warriors reporter and rugby league writer

There’s a new kid on the block. No, not in terms of Wigan Warriors’ playing personnel if that’s what you were thinking. Just me.

Given the fact that it’s my first column for the Wigan Post, I thought I’d best introduce myself (although I am cringing at writing this right now, so please forgive me). I’m Drew Darbyshire and I have recently come on board as the paper’s new Warriors reporter.

I’ve been part of the rugby league press pack for almost a decade now, working for various titles, and I’m delighted to be here covering my boyhood club. My first game covering the Warriors was the win over Huddersfield a fortnight ago, I’m telling you that so you don’t think I was an omen for the Challenge Cup upset against Hull FC last week!

I’ve always lived in the borough and grew up supporting both Warriors and Latics. My dad started taking me to watch Warriors and Latics from as far back as I can remember: and I’ve been hooked by both clubs ever since. I’ve still actually got a season ticket for Latics, whilst I’ve had the privilege of covering the Warriors for a living for a decade now. I guess if you aren’t good enough to play for your clubs, the second best thing is to write about them, eh?

Whilst I’ve got you here, if any Warriors fans are up for contributing to our 18th Man column, then feel free to get in touch. The more, the merrier!

Anyway, enough of me, let’s get onto some rugby talk, shall we?

The Warriors were knocked out of the Challenge Cup last week by Hull. Given Matt Peet’s side are reigning Cup holders and won every trophy that was available to them last year, it was undoubtedly the shock of the fourth round.

Credit where credit is due, Hull were brilliant in the second half, scoring 20 unanswered points to win 26-22 at the Brick Community Stadium. Aidan Sezer rolled back the years with a silky display and Hull’s hat-trick Lewis Martin looks a tremendous prospect.

The Wigan players or coaching staff won’t make any excuse for surrendering their 22-6 half-time lead - but you can’t help but feel the reshuffle they had to make when Jai Field left the field in the first half had an impact on the outcome.

The hosts were 16-0 up after 15 minutes and were in control until Field left the field on 25 minutes with a hamstring issue. Bevan French had to move to fullback, Adam Keighran to the halves, Liam Farrell to centre and Sam Walters coming off the bench and into the back-row, But again, fair play to Hull, who were worthy winners.

There’s no time to dwell though as Peet’s side head to Headingley on Saturday. The Warriors will be determined to return to winning ways against a Leeds side who you just can’t quite predict. The Rhinos can either turn up and win convincingly or be quite the opposite.

Wigan will be expecting the best of Leeds and it has all the ingredients to be a cracker in West Yorkshire. Let’s hope the Warriors will bring the two points back over the Pennines.