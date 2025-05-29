Stewart Frodsham/Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors are in very healthy spot right now, with the reigning Super League champions having won their last seven games.

Matt Peet’s side are in a good run of form, having not lost a game since their 12-10 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on March 22.

And the scary thing, perhaps, is they’ve still got another gear or two to click into as we reach the halfway mark in Super League, you feel.

It was a pleasing 48-0 win for Wigan against Catalans Dragons in the south of France last weekend, with Peet’s side running in eight tries, whilst conceding zero.

Keeping the Dragons to nil would no doubt be the most pleasing aspect for Peet, who praised his side’s resolve and attitude after putting an emphasis on shoring up their defence to shake off the familiar pattern that had been creeping into matches, which was taking a relatively health early doors before allowing their opponents back into the contest.

It was a clinical display from Wigan, and their defence was solid, having to defend their line several times to keep the Dragons at bay.

Moving on to this week now and the big opportunity against a struggling Salford Red Devils outfit, who have been blighted by off-field financial issues since before a ball was kicked this year.

You’ve got to feel for Paul Rowley and his players, given the turmoil the club finds itself in. They’ve lost a host of key personnel in recent months and are doing it incredibly tough at the moment, so let’s just hope there is light at the end of the tunnel sooner rather than later for the Red Devils.

But the Warriors won’t be worrying too much about the opposition this week. They’ll be simply focused on themselves and the job they’ve got to do.

Wigan will be overwhelming favourites for this one, with the Warriors having won their last seven games, whilst Salford have only won one from their 12 games.

And this could be quite a big opportunity for Peet’s side. Salford were demolished 72-10 by Wakefield Trinity last week, so could this be a good chance for the Warriors to rack up some points?

The points difference column could be crucial towards the backend of the season. Currently, Wigan are sitting second in the table, just two points behind league leaders Hull KR, but with a slightly better points difference of +9 than the Robins.

With Hull KR set to host St Helens on Friday and Wigan to visit Salford, this could be seismic opportunity for the Warriors to further extend their lead in the points difference column as Peet’s side look to retain their League Leaders’ Shield later this year.

Also, it would be remiss of me not to mention the Warriors Women, who enjoyed an emphatic 106-6 win over Barrow Raiders last weekend. Denis Betts’ side face Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley in Super League action on Saturday afternoon, with the Cherry and Whites looking to head to Wembley next week on the back of an unbeaten start to 2025. The Warriors Women have enjoyed a flying start to the year so far, and long may it continue.