Wigan Warriors seem to be going quietly under the radar, not that it will bother the reigning Super League champions.

The Warriors extended their winning run to five matches at Magic Weekend, and are going quietly, but confidently, about their business at the moment.

Wigan weren’t at their best in their 22-20 win over Warrington at St James’ Park, and coach Matt Peet will be the first to admit that, but they got the job done. Now, let us roll out some cliches and say it is a sign of a champion side when you win and don’t play to your high standards, etc, etc.

The Warriors, who have won the last six major trophies on offer under the guidance of Peet and Co, have lost just two Super League games so far in 2025, including the 1-0 golden point defeat to Leigh Leopards in that pulsating season opener.

So why are Wigan, who have dominated the competition for a couple of years now, going under the radar? Well, there are a few reasons, perhaps. We’re struck by Challenge Cup fever at the moment, with the semi-finals taking place in York and St Helens this weekend and a place at Wembley up for grabs. Of course, if you’re reading a Warriors column, you almost certainly don’t need reminding that reigning Cup holders Wigan were knocked out in the fourth round by Hull FC. Could that be a reason why Wigan aren’t on the lips of people at the moment? Maybe.

And there are several other storylines in Super League right now that have dominated rugby chat, whether that’s down the pub, online or on the telly - Hull KR’s trophy quest, Hull FC’s turnaround, Salford Red Devils’ struggles, St Helens’ form and Huddersfield Giants’ injuries are just some that spring to mind.

But Wigan shouldn’t be overlooked either. They have some of the most marketable players in Super League in Bevan French, Junior Nsemba and Jai Field, whilst there are a plethora of homegrown stars including Liam Marshall, Harry Smith and Brad O’Neill.

The Warriors have picked up good wins away at Hull KR and against St Helens in front of a sold-out crowd on Good Friday, and let’s not forget the historic win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas - but you still feel there is more to come from Peet’s side this year on a performance level.

The Cherry and Whites have a week off this week due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and have a longer turnaround ahead of next Friday’s Battle of the Borough clash with Leigh Leopards, which is part of a double-header with the Women’s Super League opener between Wigan and reigning champions York Valkyrie at the Brick Community Stadium.

That brings us into a lovely segue to the next part of this column. The Warriors Women are just 80 minutes away from Wembley, which could mark the team’s first appearance on the hallowed turf.

However, Denis Betts’ side must beat Leeds Rhinos first, with the semi-final being held at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday.

The Warriors head into the last four in white-hot form, having beaten Barrow Raiders (84-0) and London Broncos (44-0) in the group stages before hammering Cardiff Demons (96-0) in the quarter-finals, boasting an aggregate score of 224-0 in their first three games of 2025. Let’s hope the girls can give Wiganers a reason to make the trip down to Wembley for the Challenge Cup finals day on June 7th!