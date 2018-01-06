Confusion over Nuuausala’s future

Confusion clouded the future of Frank-Paul Nuuausala today after claims by an Australian coach the prop has agreed to a move Down Under.

Western Suburbs coach Matt Lantry told the Newcastle Herald that the ex-Kiwi international will be there by the end of next week.

It reports Nuuausala’s family is already living in town and he has verbally agreed to terms.

“He is back in England to finalise a few things at Wigan but we met with him a few days after Christmas when he was over here and it’s all systems go,”Lantry said.

“He’s told me he will be here for our first training session and now it is just a matter of sorting out a contract.”

But it is not thought there have been talks between the player and the club about a release.

Indeed, the report came as a surprise, given that until now all the indications suggested Nuuausala was staying at Wigan – and that may still be the case.

Nuuausala is thought to have turned down the chance to leave at the end of last season and has been knuckling down in training.

A move to the Suburbs - who are semi-pro, and play in the local Newcastle competition - may mean Nuuausala would also need to get a job.

Nuuausala was the only Wigan player to figure in every game last season though his form never hit the heights which earned him the nickname ‘the wrecking ball’ in the NRL with Sydney Roosters.

He joined Wigan midway through 2016 from Canberra on a three-and-a-half year deal.