Liam Marshall in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet delivered a measured response when asked about the anomaly of stats surrounding his side so far in the early rounds of 2025.

The Warriors have conceded the fewest penalties in Super League so far this Super League season, giving away just 31 during the opening eight rounds of the campaign.

And the reigning champions have also been awarded the fewest number of penalties. After eight games, Wigan have only received 24 penalties at an average of three per game. Castleford Tigers are the second fewest with 31, whilst Catalans Dragons and Hull FC have received the most, with 49 apiece.

The stats come to light after Peet, who was speaking in his post-match press conference following their win over St Helens on Good Friday, pointed out that his side didn’t receive a single six-again call on Good Friday.

The Wigan boss was then asked to elaborate further in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hull FC, delivering a measured response, saying his side are just aiming to control what they can control following discussions with Phil Bentham, the RFL’s head of match officials.

“Firstly, I’d say we try to control the controllables and we will control the controllables,” said Peet.

“The numbers speak for themselves, we’ve done deep dives into it, we’ve had some conversations with Phil (Bentham) and his team, and we understand they have a massive challenge.

“But I think we’ve had 24 penalties this season. The numbers speak for themselves, not just within this season, but we look back over the last five seasons, and it’s very low. We don’t go onto the field looking to win penalties, we go to trouble the opposition, and I think that our attack is decent, I think we’ve got some strong ball carriers, so we’ve got to keep trying to do the right thing.

“We don’t want to become a team that appeals a lot, I think that can become a poor reflection on the game but I’m probably asking the same questions as you, but we’ll try to concentrate on ourselves. I understand the refs have got a really, really difficult job with so much to contend with, but you’ve got the numbers there.”

Asked if he or Bentham had been able to draw any conclusions on the figures, Peet replied: “I’m happy with the conversations I’ve had with Phil. I don’t want to disclose it because I don’t think that’s fair (on him), but I’m comfortable with the job that is being done, I’m comfortable with the feedback we’ve been provided with.

“We’re constantly trying to improve our own discipline so the amount of penalties we concede, and we gave away a few penalties at the weekend, where I think we were poor, but I don’t see a massive difference sometimes. I’ll leave that, but we’re trying to look at ourselves the best we can, and you hope that these things, they do tend to sort themselves out as the season goes on, but at the moment, in the last five years of Super League, we’re way under (in terms of) penalties awarded.”

Peet added: “The data tells us that across Super League, NRL, rugby union, the teams at the higher end of the table generally have more ball and more attacking positions and therefore win penalties, so it’s maybe just an anomaly.”