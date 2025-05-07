Christian Wade in action for Gloucester in 2024 | Getty Images

The New Talent Pool clause in the salary cap rules allows Super League clubs to explore the opportunity of making relatively low-risk signings of athletes and professionals from other sports.

Last month, Wigan announced the signing of experienced winger Christian Wade on a short-term deal from Premiership rugby union side Gloucester on a short-term deal for the rest of the 2025 Super League season.

Former British and Irish Lions representative Wade is currently completing his commitments with Gloucester and will link up with his new Wigan teammates once his Premiership Rugby season has concluded, which could be around June or July.

The 33-year-old was unveiled to the Warriors faithful as the club’s latest high-profile signing before their sold-out derby with St Helens on Good Friday. The Wigan club utilised the New Talent Pool clause in the salary cap with Wade, which means Wade costs £0 on their salary cap for the rest of 2025, and only 50 per cent of his wages would count next season, should he extend his contract beyond this season. Only in year three would 100 per cent of his wages count on the salary cap due to the New Talent Pool dispensation rule.

Wigan coach Matt Peet, who has guided his hometown club to the last six major trophies on offer, believes it’s an avenue not only his club, but other Super League clubs, could go down in the future by making the most of the New Talent Pool salary cap clause.

“Definitely,” Peet replied when asked about Wigan and other clubs, utilising the New Talent Pool moving forward. “I think it’s an opportunity that the cap presents to every club, and I think most clubs will have an eye on it, and why not?

“There are some outstanding players and athletes, not only in the top echelons in rugby union, but also those waiting for an opportunity, whether it’s in pathways or just being stuck behind someone else with a different skill set that is maybe more suited to rugby union, but there are so many good athletes and players waiting for an opportunity, so I don’t think it’s unusual for clubs to have an eye on it.”

Wade has scored 90 tries in Premiership Rugby, sitting fourth on the competition’s all-time try-scoring list, just 11 behind record-holder Chris Ashton, who came through the ranks at hometown club Wigan before crossing codes to union.

The Slough-born winger has spent the majority of his professional career in rugby union, but he also enjoyed three years as a running back in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme with the Buffalo Bills between 2019 and 2022 after deciding to pursue a career in the NFL.

Wade will undoubtedly bring a wealth of experience to the Warriors, having been on the rugby league giants’ radar for some time.

“We’re in contact with a lot of player managers and we’ve got recruitment officers that work in different parts of the game, including in rugby union, so people are aware that we’ve got an eye in the market and phone calls happen that present different opportunities for different players all the time and that was one when it cropped up that we were excited about,” Peet said on Wigan’s signing of Wade.

“Christian is someone who has been on our list of potential union recruits for a while now. I can remember his name being mentioned 10 years ago at Wigan, so things fell in line with regards to contracts and it being the end of the (union) season, so we started discussions.

“His skill set is one that’s very transferable in terms of speed, strength and agility. Obviously, the ball is the same shape so he knows how to handle that and thrive on the end of opportunities, but more so from the conversations and what I’ve heard from speaking to people about his character, I’ve spoken to a lot of people who’ve worked with him, they’ve all been very complimentary about his appetite for work and for learning, and that’s something that resonates with us.”