Date confirmed for Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup tie with Warrington Wolves

Wigan will be in front of the BBC cameras when they launch their Coral Challenge Cup campaign at Warrington next month.



The sixth-round tie will kick-off at 2.15pm at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday May 12, and be screened on BBC1. It is the third year in a row they have met in the Cup and it will be the 20th fixture between the two clubs since the start of 2015 - and they meet two weeks later at the Magic Weekend!

It clashes with the final round of Premier League matches, which all kick-off at 3pm.

Four of the eight ties in the sixth round of the Coral Challenge Cup will be televised live on the weekend of May 10-12 – including the first Bradford-Leeds derby for five years.

The Rhinos’ first visit to Odsal since the Bulls were last in the Super League in 2014 has been selected as the first of two matches to be shown live on BBC1 – kicking off at 2.30pm on Saturday May 11.

Sky Sports will show the first and fourth televised matches of the weekend – kicking things off with Hull FC’s tie against Castleford Tigers on Friday May 10 (7.35pm), and then rounding off the programme with Huddersfield Giants versus St Helens on Sunday May 12 (6.05pm).

Kick-off times for the remaining four matches of the sixth round will now be confirmed by the clubs involved.

The draw for the quarter finals of the Coral Challenge Cup will be held on Sunday May 12 and shown by the BBC.