Date confirmed for Wigan Warriors' points deduction appeal hearing

Wigan Warriors have discovered when their appeal against a points deduction will be heard.

The Rugby Football League today confirmed the appeal will be heard by a panel appointed by Sport Resolutions in Manchester next Tuesday (March 5).

The Warriors have won one of their three Super League games but remain on scratch, after being docked two points - on the eve of the new season - for breaking the salary cap by around £14,000 in 2017.

Chairman Ian Lenagan blamed an administrative error, and apologised. But he felt docking the club two competition points was a harsh punishment for such a relatively small breach, and cited historical examples of clubs receiving fines for bigger breaches.

Wigan decided to let external body Sports Resolutions decide on the case, rather than go down the rugby league route and present their case to an independent tribunal.