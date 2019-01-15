Date confirmed for Zak Hardaker’s first Wigan Warriors appearance

Zak Hardaker is closing in on his comeback from a 14-month drugs ban.

The 2015 Super League Man of Steel, who has completed his suspension for cocaine use, will make his first appearance for the Warriors in a pre-season friendly against Salford on Sunday.

The 27-year-old former Leeds and Castleford player signed for Wigan last May but, after a drink-driving conviction, was forced to undertake a period of rehabilitation for alcohol dependence at the Sporting Chance clinic before being given the opportunity to resurrect his career.

“He’s been outstanding,” Wigan’s new head coach Adrian Lam said at the club’s pre-season media day at the DW Stadium. “I think his head’s in a great place.

“Time will tell but as a club, we’ve invested a lot of time and effort making him a better person and help him make better choices.

“It’s my role to make him a better player and I think our priority is to make sure he stays grounded. He’s bought into it really well. I can see some happiness in him and I talk to him nearly every day.”