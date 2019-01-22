Deja vu for Morgan Escare as he chases a Wigan Warriors place

Morgan Escare concedes he will start the new campaign as second-choice full-back behind Zak Hardaker.

But the lively Frenchman has vowed to earn a place in Adrian Lam’s 17-man squad through hard work on the training pitch.

Escare figured in both of Wigan’s friendlies last weekend, backing up an appearance in a 34-6 against London Skolars on Friday with a try-scoring spell in a 28-18 win at Salford two days later.

Hardaker inevitably grabbed the headlines from Sunday’s pre-season game, given it was his first appearance since serving a doping ban which had wiped out his 2018 campaign – and his first outing for the Warriors.

His presence in the side has left Escare feeling a sense of deja vu, given he competed for a full-back spot with Sam Tomkins for the past two seasons as well.

“It’s the same challenge as last year, and the year before,” he said. “Zak is the first, I am the second.

“Zak is a good man, and on the field a good player. I’m training good, I’ll just work hard and hopefully it’s like last year, I played a lot of games so it was okay.”

Escare managed to chalk up 28 matches last season – including a starring role in the Grand Final.

But many of those appearances saw him come off the bench to play full-back and Tomkins move to halfback – an option which has been removed now Hardaker is on board. And it will be intriguing to see how the 27-year-old figures into Lam’s plans.

Hardaker himself is less convinced he has edged ahead in the race to be the first-choice full-back.

“Hopefully I can get a starting spot for Saints, but Morgan came on and played really well (at Salford) so I don’t know what he’s going to go with, he’s got a really good squad to choose from,” said the ex-Castleford and Leeds star.