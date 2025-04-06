Wigan Warriors Women's head coach Denis Betts | Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors Women’s coach Denis Betts hailed his side’s togetherness after they made a superb start to their 2025 campaign, winning 84-0 against Barrow Raiders Ladies.

The Warriors ran in 15 tries against the Raiders in their first outing of the year, with Betts’ outfit making an impressive start to their Challenge Cup campaign.

Homegrown talent Jenna Foubister was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick and kicking 11 goals, racking up a personal tally of 34 points whilst scooping the Player of the Match award.

Tiana Power, Molly Jones, Georgia Wilson, Eva Hunter and Ellise Derbyshire each bagged braces, with Remi Wilton and Mary Coleman also getting on the scoresheet in front of a crowd of 508, the highest recorded attendance for a women’s match at Robin Park Arena.

“We trained really well,” Betts told Wigan Today. “What we’ve got is a great attitude within the group, the girls want to perform and want to play well, they are really well-connected at the moment.

“It was a nice start, a great day, the fans were great and it was really busy on the sidelines so it just makes for a good atmosphere and it makes you want to perform so I think that’s where the girls got that performance from.”

Betts was full of praise for every member of his side after their 15-try win over Barrow, including debutants Shaniah Power, Tiana Power, Meg Williams, Emily Veivers and Remi Wilton - all of whom joined the Warriors in the off-season.

“There were standouts across the park,” Betts said. “I don’t think there was a subpar performance from anyone today.

“Jenna Foubister was just head and shoulders (above), she is a fantastic prospect, it was a great start by her and the group.

“I thought Meg Williams looked really settled in, Molly Jones was outstanding, 80 minutes from Mary Coleman in the front-row was brilliant, so across the board they were great, and every girl who made their debut - Shaniah, Tiana, Meg, Emily and Remi were all really good. I don’t think there was a bad performance or a subpar performance from anybody, I was really pleased with them all.”

Next up for the Warriors Women is a trip to the capital to face London Broncos in the Challenge Cup group stages on Sunday 13 April.

“We’ve just got to keep building on this and see what’s next which is London, so I’m looking forward to it,” Betts added.