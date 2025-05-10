Wigan Warriors Women celebrate getting to the Challenge Cup final at Wembley | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors Women’s head coach Denis Betts was smiling from ear to ear after his side beat Leeds Rhinos to reach their first final since 2018, which will be their first appearance at Wembley.

Wigan crossed for six tries in a commanding first half performance as Anna Davies bagged a brace alongside efforts from Georgia Wilson, Grace Banks, Megan Williams and Emily Veivers.

Betts’ side added a further three second half tries through Banks, Molly Jones and Izzy Rowe, whilst Lois Forsell’s Rhinos also grabbed three consolation tries, but it was the Warriors who progressed to Wembley Stadium with the 44-14 victory at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

“We’re not underplaying a bit, but we’ve been going well this year,” Betts said in his post-match press conference. “We set our stalls out pretty early to try to improve on the detail from last year, so they’ve been training really hard through pre-season with an eye on this game.

“The emotions were up and down all week because of the significance for us as a team, and I think it was a bit of an edgy start, but once we got some points on the board, we fell back into how we’ve been playing, and our attack has been really sharp.

“We’re a bit disappointed with the points (conceded), that try at the end, I’m going to have something to say about that next week! Maybe not today...

“I thought Grace (Banks) was great today, as were all the girls, they were all pretty nervous, but once they got into the flow of things and started to play, I’m just really proud of the whole group.

“I thought they really stepped up, they’ve worked really hard, and it’s easy to get caught up in different things, but the talent is in the team, the girls have been fantastic, they are working so hard to get better, so it’s a testament to them. Where we came from last year to this year, and with the support of the club and everything that goes with it, but the girls just have to turn up, and I thought they did that today.”

Wigan had lost their previous 12 games against Leeds, having last beaten them in the 2018 Super League Grand Final, but the Warriors have now etched their names into the history books by being the first Wigan women’s team to play at Wembley.

“We’ll just try to play the game and not the occasion,” said Betts. “We’ll just go out to enjoy it, and we’re really fortunate that we’re at such an amazing club, whatever we want in whatever game, the club puts things in place. It’s going to be a fantastic thing for the girls; they are going to remember it for a very long time, but what we’ve got to do is give back to the experience with a performance.

“I think that’s part of being at this club, and that’s what is expected. I know the lads were disappointed this year (going out of the Cup) because it’s expected at this club, but they’ve refocused now. But that’s just about being part of this club, isn’t it? A semi-final win is expected.”

The Warriors won’t spend too long celebrating their semi-final win, though, with a Women’s Super League opener against reigning champions York Valkyrie taking place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday ahead of the Men’s derby against Leigh Leopards.

“They’re in the changing rooms having a good time at the moment, but as soon as we come out of the changing rooms, we’ll be thinking about York,” Betts added.

“That’s a bit cruel from me, I know, but the girls have already said themselves that this year is a journey and this is a part of that, we can enjoy the day, we can enjoy what’s happened, it’s been a fantastic experience at a superb stadium, a great number of people in here whilst we were playing and they’ve enjoyed that, but that’s just part of the process for us.”