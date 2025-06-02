Disciplinary: Three Super League players charged by match review panel after Round 13

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Only three players have been issued with charges from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Round 13 of Super League.

Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley has received three penalty points following his side’s 22-18 win over Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Saturday. The Ireland international has been charged with a Grade B late contact on the passer. Bentley has picked up his first penalty points of the season, whilst receiving a fine in the process.

Wakefield Trinity fullback Max Jowitt received a single penalty point for a Grade A contact charge in Saturday’s thriller at Headingley, taking his total tally for the year to 3.5 points.

Elsewhere, St Helens stalwart Morgan Knowles has doubled his total tally for the season after being charged with a Grade A late contact on the kicker, receiving one penalty point. The Saints went down to a heavy 34-4 to Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday evening.

There are no concerns for Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR or Warrington Wolves. Rovers enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is free to play at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 13 of Super League

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) - Opposition: Hull KR - Grade A Late Contact on Kicker - No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 2

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) - Opposition: Leeds Rhinos - Grade A Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 3.5

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) - Opposition: Wakefield Trinity - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Super League takes a breather this week, with the Challenge Cup Finals Day taking place at Wembley on Saturday.