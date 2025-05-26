Disciplinary: Three Super League players charged by match review panel following Round 12
Hull KR have copped two of those following their 31-12 win in the Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal against Warrington Wolves. The Robins and the Wolves will meet again at Wembley on Saturday, June 7.
Hull KR forward Dean Hadley has received three penalty points for a Grade B dangerous contact charge, taking his total tally to 4.5 points, with six points being the threshold to warrant a one-match ban. He has also been fined.
Headley’s teammate Jez Litten was handed one penalty point, doubling his total tally, for a Grade A head contact charge, with no further action taken. Hull KR welcome St Helens to Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday evening before the Challenge Cup final the following week.
The only other disciplinary charge this week goes to Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne, who has been given three penalty points, his first of 2025, for a Grade B trip in his side’s 29-6 defeat to Leeds Rhinos. The Tigers travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to face Warrington Wolves.
Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 12 of Super League
Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Head Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2
Dean Hadley (Hull KR) - Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5
Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Trip – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3
Total Penalty Points are Total Points in Previous 12 months
