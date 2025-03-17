Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Ellis in action against Hull FC | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Six players have been charged by the match review panel after the Challenge Cup fourth round

Five Super League players and one from the Championship have been charged with incidents following the Challenge Cup fourth round.

Two of those charges come from Wigan Warriors’ 26-22 defeat to Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday night.

Wigan forward Kaide Ellis has received a Grade A late contact on the passer charge. The Australian has been given a one-point penalty but he is free to play in Saturday’s trip to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos.

The headline charge from this week’s match review panel is for Hull back Jordan Rapana, who has been given a three-point penalty after a late hit on Wigan centre Adam Keighran in the lead-up to Zach Eckersley’s opening try.

Rapana has also been fined for the incident in question - with his 12-month total penalty points moving to 4.5 points, edging him closer to a first suspension of the year. He is able to play against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night though.

Four more players - Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos), Nick Gregson (Widnes Vikings), Jack Croft (Wakefield Trinity) and Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) - have received one-point penalties following the fourth round of the Cup.

No fresh bans have been handed out this week.

The full disciplinary news can be found below.

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Nick Gregson (Widnes Vikings) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jack Croft (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months.