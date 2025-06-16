Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors hooker Kruise Leeming is one of six Super League players to be charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Round 14 of Super League.

The 29-year-old has picked up his first penalty points of the year, receiving three, for a Grade B head contact charge in Wigan’s 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday afternoon. Leeming has also been fined, but will be free to play in the Warriors’ trip to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, with the threshold for a one-match suspension being six penalty points.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons have received three charges after they were hammered 68-6 by league leaders Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night. Ben Garcia has been referred to a tribunal for Grade E striking after being sent off for punching in Friday night’s defeat. If found guilty, the Catalans captain faces a minimum six-game ban based on the charge and the number of penalty points he would receive.

Garcia’s teammates Franck Maria and Chris Satae have also been charged. Maria has landed five penalty points for a Grade C head contact in which he was sin-binned at the time, whilst the French prop has also been fined. Moving forward, Maria would only need one penalty point to warrant a one-match ban. Powerhouse prop Satae received his first penalty point of the year, having been charged one penalty point for Grade A contrary behaviour in the defeat to Hull KR, with no further action taken.

Elsewhere, St Helens utility Moses Mbye has been handed three penalty points and a fine for a Grade B dangerous contact charge in Saints’ 46-4 win at Salford Red Devils. He is now on a total of four penalty points, meaning he is just two away from a suspension.

Finally, Leigh Leopards prop Joe Ofahengaue has been given one penalty point after being charged with a Grade A late contact on the passer in their 24-20 win at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, with no further action taken.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 14 of Super League

Franck Maria (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade C Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade E Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Contrary Behaviour – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Moses Mbye (St Helens) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months