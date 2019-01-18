Double delight for Joe Bullock as he launches Wigan Warriors career

New recruit Joe Bullock will roll back the years – as he eyes a bright future with Wigan.

The former Barrow prop is in the Warriors XIII squad which will take on London Skolars in the capital today.

And just 48 hours later, he is in the frame to face Salford in Adrian Lam’s first senior friendly as Wigan coach. It will be the first time in a decade that Bullock has played twice in three days but he is certainly not complaining, as he looks to make an early impression on his new club.

The 26-year-old said: “I’ve got the opportunity to play in both games and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’d have been 15 or 16 the last time I backed up like that, it will be tough but it’s part of that challenge.

“Everything we do here, we do it for a reason, and there are times during the season when you’ll have to play when you’re sore – it’s a mental challenge, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Liam Byrne, Morgan Escare, Chris Hankinson, Romain Navarrete, Oliver Partington, and Jake Shorrocks will also be involved in both games over the weekend.

And for Bullock, it is a golden chance to edge into Lam’s plans ahead of the Super League opener at St Helens on January 31.

“I’ll put my hand up for every game, I don’t just want to be a part of the club, I want to be involved,” said Bullock.

“I may need to wait for the opportunity but when I get it, I’ll take it with both hands.”

The former winger was once with Wigan’s academy, and played in the same side as Dom Manfredi before moving on to Leigh - where he switched to the pack - and then Barrow.

He pinged on the Warriors’ radar after some outstanding performances for the Cumbrian outfit, and is thriving in the professional environment.

Lam, as expected, will field his big-guns for the trip to Salford with only Sean O’Loughlin, Taulima Tautai and injured Joe Burgess missing.

Under-19s coach Darrell Goulding will take charge of the side against London Skolars today, with Lam at the helm on Sunday. Wigan face Barrow the following week.