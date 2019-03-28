Dual aim for Wigan Athletic's Sam Morsy

Sam Morsy hopes Saturday’s visit of Brentford will exorcise a few demons as well as help Wigan Athletic move further away from the drop zone.





Latics return from the international break aiming to pick up where they left off, having hammered Bolton 5-2 in their last Championship outing.



They’re also looking to avenge a 2-0 defeat at Brentford last September, when Morsy was controversially sent off – which was overturned on appeal – for an aerial collision with Yoann Barbet.



“It was a really strange day looking back,” Morsy told the Wigan Post.



“Maybe the occasion got to the referee a little bit, in terms of the decision he made.



“Players got involved, the crowd got involved, and unfortunately that pressure maybe caused his decision to get clouded. That’s life, though, you just have to get on with it.



“It’ll be a totally different game this weekend, both teams are in a different place.



“They’ve had a new manager since we played them last, and he’s completely changed the formation.



“It’s funny how that works...they have a system that works under one manager, another comes in and changes it. But they’ve remained a good passing side, and we’ll have to be patient if we are to beat them.”



Morsy says the players have spent the last fortnight champing at the bit to get back on the field and build on the vital victory over Bolton.



“If we’d have lost against Bolton, it would have been such a long international fortnight,” he acknowledged.



“It would have been a disaster – simple as that.



“We went into that game knowing we couldn’t afford to lose, we started off so well, and we just didn’t look back.”

