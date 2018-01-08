Edwards bowled over by honour!

Wigan rugby league legend Shaun Edwards was bowled over on a recent trip home!

He was made a life member of the British Professional Crown Green Bowling Association in recognition of his support over the years.

The former Wigan and Great Britain captain – the most decorated RL player of all time – became only the fifth life member of the Association (known as ‘the panel) since it was established in 1908.

He received the honour at the Red Lion bowling green in Westhoughton.

Edwards, who is now a member of the Wales RU coaching staff, was presented with his certificate by the panel’s president, Roy Armson.