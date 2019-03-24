'Emotional rollercoaster' for Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam

Wigan coach Adrian Lam was a relieved man after coming through "an emotional rollercoaster" with a much-needed win.

George Williams scored a hat-trick as the Warriors edged an entertaining contest with Salford by 30-22 to avoid the indignity of suffering the club's worse start to the season in 119 years.

"When the weeks build up it's a domino effect with your emotions and it's hard to put your finger on it, when you're preparing well in training," said Lam.

"Through this whole process nobody has questioned what we do, which is a positive.

"We got 18-6 up and slipped off, and it was a bit of an emotional roller-coaster.

"When Salford got the lead with a freaky try early in the second-half the Wigan fans may have thought, 'Here we go again'.

"But we worked hard and got through that adversity and some attacking brilliance down that left hand side got us the win."

Williams' hat-trick was his first since a treble as a teenager against Hull FC in July 2014.

The England halfback has been shielded from the media because on his pending - but unconfirmed - move to Canberra at the end of the year.

"George was great with the ball, he missed on a couple of kicks but he's getting back to where he needs to be," said Lam. "I was happy he got the ball in his hand and attacking."

Joe Greenwood and Thomas Leuluai also crossed for the Warriors, who led 18-16 at half-time - by which point they had lost Tony Clubb to a knee injury.

"We'll get it looked at tomorrow, but it looks like it may be his medial ligament so he may be out for a couple of weeks," added Lam, whose side host Catalans on Sunday.

Lam, meanwhile, again dodged questions about whether he would consider extending his stay amid the drawn-out saga with Shaun Edwards.

"We haven't talked about it to be honest," he said. "I know Ian and Kris have been working overtime but I've laid as low as I can, my priority has been getting the win.

"I'm here for 12 months and my focus is on doing the best I can here. I don't want to think about that because we've not been winning."

Salford coach Ian Watson: "Defensively we weren't good enough. Our right-edge defence let us down - we've let ourselves down.

"Once we got the lead again, we felt Wigan were vulnerable but we didn't lift the intensity.

"Wigan did the basics really well, and we didn't."