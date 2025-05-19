Will Palmer/SWpix.com

England Wheelchair will return to Australia for the first time in six years this autumn in an Ashes series as they prepare to defend their World Cup crown Down Under in 2026.

Dates have now been confirmed for a four-match tour which will include State fixtures against Origin powerhouses New South Wales and Queensland before two Tests against the Wheelaroos, both at the Gold Coast Indoor Sport and Leisure Centre, which is expected to be a venue in next year’s World Cup and the 2032 Olympics.

England last toured Australia in 2019 and also played two Tests, winning 84-28 in Sydney and 58-20 in Wollongong. They then beat the Wheelaroos 38-8 at the Copper Box Arena in London in the opening game of their triumphant World Cup campaign in 2022.

But England are braced for a much sterner challenge following the increased focus on Wheelchair Rugby League in Australia in recent years, with Barrie-Jon Mather, the former cross-code England international, engaged by the NRL last winter to conduct a comprehensive review of the Wheelaroos High Performance Program in the build-up to hosting the World Cup.

“We are excited to have confirmation of an Ashes Tour at the end of the year,” said Martin Coyd MBE, the general manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League.

“It will be a significant event in its own right, as playing Australia on their own territory is always a major challenge, and one that our England players will relish.

“We are especially pleased to be touring the year ahead of our World Cup defence, as an Ashes series will raise the profile of Wheelchair Rugby League in Australia.

“The prospect of a trip to Australia will provide an extra edge and spice to the domestic 2025 season, as we’ve already seen in our Invitational Festival in Nottingham, and the England Tri-Series in York last weekend, with players looking to earn selection in the squad.

“It is clear that the pool of talent has grown, and we have nine clubs represented by the 24 players who are currently on the National Talent Pathway, all striving for a seat on the aeroplane in October.”

England Wheelchair Ashes tour details

Friday, October 24 v New South Wales (Sydney)

Monday, October 27 v Queensland (Sunshine Coast)

Thursday, October 30 – First Test v Australia (Gold Coast)

Sunday, November 2 – Second Test v Australia (Gold Coast)

Meanwhile, the 2025 Wheelchair Challenge Cup final will be held at Robin Park in Wigan on June 14, with Halifax Panthers and London Roosters having reached the final.

Halifax, who were Challenge Cup winners for the first four years after its introduction in 2015 but had not reached the final since the last of those wins in 2018, thrashed Wheelchair Super League newcomers Sheffield Eagles 100-18 at Ponds Forge.

Meanwhile, the Roosters, coached by England boss Coyd, had a much tighter contest against reigning Super League champions Leeds in Barking, coming from behind to snatch a 30-28 win and secure their first-ever Challenge Cup final appearance.