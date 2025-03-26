Chris Hill of England in action against Australia in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final | Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

It’s official: England will host Australia in a rugby league Ashes series this autumn

It has finally been confirmed that England will host Australia in a rugby league Ashes series this autumn after a 22-year absence, with the venues, dates and TV details locked in.

Shaun Wane’s England side will play a three-Test series against Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos at Wembley Stadium, the new Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock and AMT Headingley in Leeds.

The ABK Beer Ashes Series will be played on three consecutive Saturday afternoons - October 25, November 1 and November 8 - with each kicking off at 2:30pm and shown live on BBC One.

RL Commercial managing director, Rhodri Jones, said: “This is the news we’ve all been waiting for - everyone in the England set-up, and tens of thousands of England Rugby League fans. We welcome back Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos to England for an Ashes series, and we have three fantastic venues which will showcase the very best of international rugby league.

“After 22 years this is rivalry reignited that will have a truly national resonance as England look to regain the Rugby League Ashes.”

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys AM added: “We are proud to revive one of the great rugby league traditions with the first Ashes series and Kangaroo tour of England in 22 years. The ARLC believes in the international game and the Commission was behind this historic tour to support the growth of the game in the North.

“Kangaroos tours are an iconic part of rugby league folklore and have always delivered thrilling contests. The current generation of Kangaroos players have never experienced the magic of a Kangaroos tour, and I’m delighted that they will have a chance to cement their own legacy alongside the greats of the past.”

With huge demand expected for tickets, fans are urged to pre-register before 23:59 on Tuesday 1 April for early access to the best-priced tickets through a priority window opening on Wednesday 2 April (12pm) - before they go on general sale on April 14. Fans can pre-register their interest HERE .

Before then, England’s most loyal supporters will have the first opportunity to secure their tickets in a 48-hour priority window opening Monday 31 March - with anyone who has bought a ticket for an England international in the last decade, including the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, able to purchase tickets for any of the three Tests.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo added: “The Kangaroos have not toured the UK since 2003 and this series will take international rugby league to the next level.

“The Ashes has such a storied history, with so many legendary moments that make up the fabric of rugby league across multiple generations. A Kangaroos tour unites the rugby league southern and northern hemispheres and is an incredible opportunity to grow the international game.”