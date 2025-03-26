Shaun Wane (right) celebrates England's series win over Tonga with halfback Harry Smith (left) | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

England coach Shaun Wane met with the media after it was announced England would host Australia in an Ashes series this autumn

Shaun Wane says leading England in an Ashes series against Australia on home soil will be the ‘highlight of my coaching career’, whist sending a strong message to Super League.

England side will play a three-Test series against Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos at Wembley Stadium, the new Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock and AMT Headingley in Leeds this autumn.

The Ashes Series will be played on three consecutive Saturday afternoons - October 25, November 1 and November 8 - with each kicking off at 2:30pm and shown live on BBC One.

“I was brought up as a kid on Great Britain and England versus Australia in an Ashes series and all the touring parties,” Wane said in a press conference following the series’ official announcement on Wednesday morning.

“My memories are fantastic so for me personally, having the chance to be the head coach of my country that I’m very proud of, to play against the best team in the world at home in some fantastic venues, it’s a dream.

“It’s the highlight of my coaching career. I’m looking forward to it, I won’t miss the opportunity and my players will be prepared.”

Wane admits he has been impressed with the standard of Super League in the early rounds of the 2025 campaign, but he insists his players must continue to improve if they are to beat reigning World Cup winners Australia.

“We need to be a lot better,” he added. “My message to the players is: we need to improve a lot. That was the gist of our meeting on Monday night. We are doing some great things in Super League but we must be at our best.

“We can’t wait until three weeks before the series starts for good form. I want us to have a season where the players in the England squad are performing at their best and they look like England internationals. I went into the technical details of positional specifics and certain skills within what we’d need to win a Test match.

“We’ve proven against Samoa and Tonga, so the message is really simple: to play in an Ashes-winning team in this country, we need to be really good. In a lot of ways, it’s quite easy and in a lot of ways, it’s quite hard because I demand a lot, and the players seem to relish that. The players seem to enjoy it, and hopefully, we’ll see the benefits of that in the third Test.

“I always want more and I always want better. If all games played this year would be unbelievably high-quality games, it’s in my nature to want more. I’m happy with the standard but I’m never satisfied.

“There’s people playing really well - Morgan Knowles at St Helens - his form is fantastic but there’s areas in his game that still need to be better for us to win a Test match at Wembley. The players will probably get sick of hearing that this year.

“I look at getting to Headingley having won the series, and I know it is going to be really, really tough, and that’s why my demands on the players weekly are very high, and the players understand that. So basically, I’m never happy!”

