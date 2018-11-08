England would beat Australia right now, says Wigan legend Gregory

Legend Andy Gregory has given Wayne Bennett’s England his seal of approval – and believes they are good enough to topple Australia.

Their series triumph against New Zealand, with a game to spare, has increased the desire to see them take on the Kangaroos.

And Wigan great Gregory, who was last night inducted into the rugby league Hall of Fame, would love to see Bennett’s outfit in action against the Green and Gold.

“I was there at Anfield last week and you’ve got to give credit to England, the lads and Wayne Bennett,” said Gregory, who played in six Ashes series against Australia.

“I think we could give anyone a run for their money. I really do.

“If Australia were playing us at Elland Road this week we would turn them over.

“I think we have got the best pack in world and they play to their strengths.

“The halfbacks got the forwards going and there was some brilliance from Tommy Makinson and England deserve it.”

Australia have shown little interest in hosting the revived Lions in 2019.

The Rugby League International Federation is meeting this week to thrash out a schedule leading into the 2021 World Cup.

Gregory has become one of 28 legends in the Hall of Fame. He was inducted at a dinner in Leeds last night. “It’s a big honour,” said the former scrum-half.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1988 and already includes Wigan greats Jim Sullivan, Eric Ashton, Billy Boston, Ellery Hanley, Martin Offiah, Mick Sullivan and Shaun Edwards.