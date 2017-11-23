Escare hands Wane pre-season boost

Morgan Escare has delivered Wigan a pre-season fitness boost.

He is set to begin full training with his team-mates this week for the first time since suffering the cruel knee injury which cut short his debut campaign with the club.

And with more than two months until the start of the new campaign, the 26-year-old is confident he can get back to his electric best.

Escare said: “My knee is better, I’m running at 100 per cent and I’m okay for the start of the season.

“For the moment, I’ve been training with the physio – I’ve not done testing yet – but now I can train with the team.”

Signed a year ago from Catalans, full-back Escare made a sizzling start to his Wigan career.

He was rewarded with a new three-year deal but, in May, he suffered a season-ending injury at Castleford.

“After my injury it was too long – six months of no training or playing, and it was hard,” said Escare, whose English has improved a lot during his time on the sidelines.

“In the off-season, I went to France for five weeks, I saw my family and friends and it was nice.

“But now I’m happy to be back, and it was good to see the players again.

“I’ve come back 100 per cent and hopefully I can come back into the team.”