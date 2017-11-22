Escare happy to be part of reshuffle

Morgan Escare says he is more than happy to switch positions if it secures him a first-team place in 2018.

Shaun Wane admits he has an ‘exciting’ headache this winter as he considers ways of accommodating both Escare and Sam Tomkins in the same line-up.

Their spells in the team last year didn’t overlap.

Frenchman Escare, 26, had a blistering start to his Wigan career but suffered a season-ending knee injury before No.1 Tomkins returned to action in the summer.

Both are accomplished players and while Wane welcomes competition for places, they would appear too good for one to be left out.

Coach Wane has already said he will use their long pre-season to consider his halfback, hooker and full-back options.

Tomkins started his career at stand-off, while Escare has also played at halfback – and says he would be happy to fill the pivotal role again.

“There is competition before Sam and me, for playing when the season starts,” said Escare. “I don’t know what will happen.

“I will train and I’ll try and do my best, and after that Waney will decide.

“For me, as long as I am playing, I am happy. Whether that is playing full-back, halfback, hooker... but maybe not prop!”

Former Catalans star Escare says he feels much more at home after 12 months at the club.

“My English is a lot better now,” said the French international, who is under contract for the next three years. “I go to English lessons and it’s getting better. I talk to the players and I feel more comfortable.”