Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet met with the media in his post-match press conference after his side beat Huddersfield Giants 44-18 on their return from Las Vegas.

The reigning Super League champions came from being 18-10 behind at half-time to score 34 unanswered points in the second half to claim the two points.

Peet was asked about his side’s performance, post-Vegas feelings and stand-out players.

Here’s the review and rundown of everything that Peet said in his post-match presser.

Overall thoughts on the win over Huddersfield…

“Just a pleasing win. I thought Huddersfield came to play, I think that they have been leading at half-time in all the games they’ve played and we were aware of that. We knew we’d have to be good for the first half and beyond to get over the top of them, it is something we spoke about.

“I just like the way we went about our business, I thought the crowd played a big part today – their energy probably lifted us in key moments so credit to them, I like it.”

What did you say at half-time? You were 18-10 down and scored 34 unanswered points in the second half…

“The players did the talking. I reminded them that we said that Huddersfield go hard in first halves and it’s what we spoke about in the week. The season has many twists and turns but it is how you respond to them, you don’t just have it all your own way. We’ve got a good record when we go ahead in games but it is also good to face different tests sometimes and we spoke about it being a good challenge for us. We didn’t get carried away one way or the other.”

Who stood out to you today?

“I thought Harry Smith was excellent throughout but those two 40/20s were big swinging moments. I thought Sam Walters was good off the bench, I thought our spine and both of our centres had good moments at key times. Liam Marshall is a really consistent high performer at the moment.”

How are the players feeling physically after Vegas and now this game?

“They’re good. I think they’ve enjoyed this week, they look after themselves, and they’ve not made too much of a thing about it to be honest. Obviously, us as staff have got things that we need to adapt to in the background like training and checking in on them, but the players haven’t missed a beat. Even at training the other day, we had to pull them back, a lot of them were pushing to do more. So far, so good.”

Junior Nsemba made his 50th appearance for the club…

“He’s doing great, you know how proud we are of Junior, he was great again today and we love him to bits.”

We’ve seen your team be built on solid defence over the last few years, but we’ve seen you really cut through the opposition with your attack recently…

“I think every team knows that to have success, defence has to be the cornerstone of what you do but to also have some potent attacking threat. One, it can get you away from teams when you have the opportunity but also when your defence isn’t completely watertight, you’ve still got a chance of winning and winning through posting points: but I will always say that you’ve got to have a defence-first mindset.”

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with Hull FC in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup next Saturday at the Brick Community Stadium.