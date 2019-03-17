Ex-Wigan Warriors duo John Bateman and Ryan Sutton make a flying NRL start for Canberra Raiders

Former Wigan Warriors ace John Bateman enjoyed an impressive 80-minute debut on Sunday as Canberra Raiders shut out Gold Coast Titans 21-0.

Bateman made five tackle breaks from his 19 runs, and showed fans Down Under his tenacious running style as he made 53 post-contact metres.

He also made 36 tackles in a performance which saw him make 155 metres with the ball.

Fellow new-recruit Ryan Sutton, also an arrival from Wigan Warriors, was on the field for 14 minutes for the Raiders, making 42 metres from six runs.

The Raiders are next in action on Friday against Melbourne Storm, who beat Brisbane Broncos 22-12 last Thursday.