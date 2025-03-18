Ex-Wigan Warriors forward makes Super League return after Championship stint

Ramon Silva spent two seasons with Wigan's first-team between 2022-23 | Paul Currie/SWpix.com

The former Wigan Warriors prop has returned to Super League after a year in the Championship

Former Wigan Warriors forward Ramon Silva has returned to Super League with Castleford Tigers following a season in the Championship with Barrow Raiders.

The Brazil-born prop has joined Castleford with immediate effect, having put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the 2026 season.

Silva spent two years in Wigan’s first-team between 2022-23 after joining Matt Peet’s side from London Broncos.

The 23-year-old didn’t make a first-team appearance for the Warriors but he did spend time out on loan in the lower leagues at Widnes Vikings, North Wales Crusaders, London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique.

Silva departed Wigan upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2023 season and then linked up with Barrow, making 24 appearances in total for the Raiders.

Castleford’s press release read: “Silva comes in to further his development at a Super League club alongside our wider development players, with a view to them all fulfilling their potential and becoming regular first-team players in future seasons.

“His contract with Cas will see him stay and develop with the club this season and next.”

Having established himself as a key member of Barrow’s forward pack, Silva was rewarded with a new two-year deal back in September and the No. 10 shirt for 2025.

However, the Sao Paulo-born front-rower has now departed the Raiders to pursue a full-time opportunity in Super League with the Tigers.

Barrow coach Paul Crarey said: “Although it’s disappointing to lose a player of Ramon’s quality, it’s also fantastic for us as coaches to see lads progress into the Super League arena.

“Since he joined the club, we as coaching staff have been more than happy to help him out, doing extras on non-training nights.

“Ramon has been like a sponge in his quest to be the best he can be, and it’s been a pleasure to coach him and help him realise his dream of full-time rugby.

“We all wish him all the very best and look forward to watching him in Super League.”