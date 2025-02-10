Ex-Wigan Warriors man Willie Isa set to take up Premier League role

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Willie Isa made the decision to retire with immediate effect last month

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors' Willie Isa shocked rugby league when he retired and he's surprised fans again with reports of a Premier League switch.

There was plenty of discussion in 2024 about whether Isa would retire given his off-contract status, however, the veteran second-rower was handed a new one-year deal in the run-up to Wigan's success at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward to January and the 36-year-old had announced his retirement citing an 'opportunity' elsewhere meant he had "no choice" but to call time on his career.

Details on that opportunity have now been reported in The Daily Mail where it has been revealed that Willie Isa has swapped Wigan Warriors for Chelsea Football Club.

It's perhaps one of the most unexpected switches in rugby league history with plenty of players making a code switch or even moving into coaching, however, Isa has taken a role with the two-time Champions League winners in somewhat of a surprise.

Per The Daily Mail's report, Isa will become a 'Player Support and Development Officer' - a role that is set to come with a wide range of responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that he will work in and around the London club's head of men's operations and welfare with the lion's share of his role revolving around player co-ordination in terms of training and matchdays.

Per the report, Chelsea are "committed to growing support for its players across all teams" meaning Isa will have a key role with the Premier League side.

It's a stark change from Wigan Warriors albeit the move sees him swap one very successful organisation for another with Isa being hailed as a tone-setter by those at Wigan.

When Isa retired, Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: "Willie has been a cornerstone of our culture, exemplifying leadership, courage, care and humility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His relentless commitment to the team and his ability to inspire those around him have made a huge impact on this group over the last decade. Willie’s influence extends far beyond his performances; he has been a role model for younger players and a true ambassador for our values."

Assistant coach Sean O'Loughlin had also spoken on the huge influence of the second-rower who amassed over 200 appearances in Cherry and White.