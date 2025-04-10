Former Wigan Warriors prop Joe Bullock in action for Salford Red Devils | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Former Wigan Warriors prop Joe Bullock has made a short-term loan move to the Championship from his parent club Salford Red Devils.

The 32-year-old, who made 59 appearances for Wigan over three seasons between 2019 and 2021, has linked up with his former club Barrow on loan as part of Salford’s dual-registration agreement with the Championship club.

Bullock completed a permanent transfer move to Salford in the off-season on a two-year contract after a successful loan spell from Warrington Wolves.

The Blackpool-born prop has made 13 appearances for the Red Devils so far, including five this season in all competitions.

Bullock will head to Cumbria for a short-term spell with Barrow, whom he played 124 games for over five seasons between 2014 and 2018, as the Raiders look to climb the Championship table.

Bullock, who came through Wigan’s famed academy, is in contention to feature in Barrow’s upcoming trip to Widnes Vikings in the Championship on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Salford recalled young forward Jamie Pye from his loan spell with Barrow, with Bullock now heading the other way.

Barrow’s director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “It’s no secret that we are short on numbers in the forward pack, given the injuries we are having to contend with and Jamie Pye’s return to his parent club earlier this week.

“To bring in a player of Joe’s immense experience and quality will be of real benefit for us as a group as preparations continue for Sunday’s game against Widnes.

“I’d like to thank Paul Rowley and everyone at Salford for helping to get this move over the line.”

“Everyone at the club wishes Joe the best on his loan move,” Salford’s official press release read.