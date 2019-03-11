Ex-Wigan Warriors prop Ryan Sutton wants to "prove people wrong" and make impact in NRL

Ryan Sutton is aiming to prove his doubters wrong as he prepares to make his NRL debut this weekend.

The early indications are both he and his ex-Wigan team-mate John Bateman will be in the Raiders squad for the opening game at Gold Coast Titans this Sunday - along with fellow Englishmen Elliott Whitehead and Josh Hodgson.

But of those four, Sutton is the only one not to crack the national side and he is well-aware there are some people who think he will struggle to make an impact Down Under.

"I'm stubborn and sometimes I do read some stuff on Twitter or Instagram and I probably look into it too much, but it drives me because I know I am under the radar a little bit, so why not come over here and try and do something a bit special," the 23-year-old told NRL.com.

"There probably will be people who will say, 'An English bloke going out to the NRL, he won't make it' - but I want to try and prove people wrong.

"You know in yourself if you can do it, I know it's a tough competition, but I'm a competitive person and I wanted to come over here and make a name for myself."

Canberra's game at the Titans on Sunday night is followed by a home match against Melbourne Storm five days later.