Ex-Wigan Warriors star Joel Tomkins faces five game ban - but brother Sam has no case to answer

Brothers Joel and Sam Tomkins experienced contrasting fortunes with the RFL’s match review panel today.



Sam was not charged after being placed on report for making contact with a match official in Catalans’ clash with Wakefield last Thursday.

But Hull KR skipper Joel faces a ban of up to five matches after being charged with questioning the authority of a match official during his side’s 24-22 loss to Salford on Saturday.

The charge sheet accuses him of using offensive language. He faces the RFL’s disciplinary panel tomorrow evening to answer the Grade D offence.

Joel, who left Wigan last summer, had a try disallowed during the game and after the full-time hooter, KR coach Tom Sheens said: “The turning point was Joel Tomkins’ no try at one end. I’m not going to dispute it even though Joel thought he got it down.”

Sam was placed on report for making contact with the referee but the match review panel said he "made reasonable grounds" to avoid contact as he raced across the ingoal to try and save a try.

Wigan’s Thomas Leuluai will not get a ban after being charged with Grade A dangerous contact in Wigan’s loss to Hull FC.