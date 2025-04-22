Mark Riddell in action for Wigan Warriors in the 2010 Super League Grand Final | Alex Broadways/SWpix.com

Ex-Wigan Warriors hooker Mark Riddell, a former Super League champion, has landed a coaching role back home in his native Australia.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old, who helped the Warriors win the 2010 Super League Grand Final, joined St George Illawarra Dragons as an assistant coach for the NRLW team for the upcoming campaign.

Riddell, who made 92 appearances for the Dragons in the NRL between 2001 and 2004, will be part of Nathan Cross’ revamped coaching staff at the Dragons, having spent the early part of the season assisting Shaun Timmins’ SG Ball squad at Illawarra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riddell spent two seasons in Super League with Wigan between 2009 and 2010, helping Michael Maguire’s side lift the Super League trophy at Old Trafford during his final season with the club.

The Sydney-born hooker, who made 189 NRL appearances for the Dragons, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters, retired from playing in 2011 and then went into coaching and punditry. He will now assist St George Illawarra’s women in 2025.

“I’m so happy with the appointment of Piggy, we’re lucky to have someone of his calibre here with the girls,” Dragons’ female football manager Sam Bremner said.

“He actually was my first ever representative coach at Origin in 2012, and, for me, he has been on the journey of women’s rugby league since I first met him. I observed the interaction between Piggy and Crossy chatting about all things women’s rugby league, this team, what it needs, what they’re great at, and I really admired the depth of knowledge between the two of them and knew that they would work really well together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From my perspective, Piggy was actually one of the first coaches to come into this space and really change the dynamic of the type of rugby league we played.”

Riddell is excited to be back working alongside Bremner and Cross as the Dragons enter a new era in the NRLW.

“I’ve known Sam for a long, long time and, yeah, she gave me a call,” Riddell said.

“Her and Crossy were keen to sit down and see if I, first of all, was able to help them out. A couple of phone calls later and catch up for a coffee, and we sort of worked out that it could work. We had a good chat for a while. Crossy mapped out his plan and what he’s thinking, and Sammy did as well, and I was keen to help them out, so I jumped on board with them. They’ve been doing a lot of good work. It’s exciting.”