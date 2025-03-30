Brad O'Neill in action for Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Brad O’Neill made his return from an eight-month injury lay-off in Wigan Warriors’ win over Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors’ returning star Brad O’Neill has been ‘exemplary, enthusiastic and committed’ to his rehabilitation programme following his eight-month ACL lay-off.

That’s according to his coach Matt Peet, who piled praise on the 22-year-old’s character and attitude after he played his first game of rugby since last July in Wigan’s 54-0 rout of Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

O’Neill came on from the bench midway through the first half and played until around the hour mark, receiving a warm reception from the Warriors faithful at the Brick Community Stadium.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet paid tribute to O’Neill for the way he approached his recovery process and why he got back a little bit earlier than initially expected.

Peet said: “I guess for supporters and stuff, you can miss how difficult it is players in terms of the pain they go through to play the game, they understand, but then to be isolated, training on your own, doubting yourself whether you are going to get back and be the same player... So to see the way they commit with the physios and the staff behind the scenes, Brad applies himself really well, but there are players throughout the sport who commit themselves the same, and it’s another reason I admire the athletes that they are.

“Brad has been exemplary, young, enthusiastic and committed. He’s going to be a good addition to have him back but I think today was just about him being back out there with his mates and family watching him.”

Peet also shared praise for other members of Wigan’s hooking department - Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber - who played a key role in delivering Wigan’s Grand Slam success last season whilst O’Neill was sidelined, with Peet now set for a healthy selection headache in the hooking role.

“I think it’s worth pointing out how good Kruise and Tom have been in Brad’s absence,” Peet added. “It just shows that we’ve got three good players there, to achieve what we did last year without Brad.

“They all bounce off each other really well, they all bring something really different to the group but combine well and practice together, so we’re in good shape there.”