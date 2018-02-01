Five Super League arrivals to watch... and five stars on the comeback trail

It’s getting harder and harder to attract players from the NRL, but here are five Super League arrivals to look out for...

David Mead (Catalans): The livewire back starred for Brisbane Broncos last season and for PNG in the World Cup. Expect him to deliver some excitement for the Dragons – either at full-back or on the wing.

Bureta Faraimo (Hull FC): The ex-Parramatta winger has big boots to fill, following Mahe Fonua’s exit, but made a promising debut in a friendly. “He is a smoking gun,” enthused coach Lee Radford.

Pauli Pauli (Wakefield): So good, they named him twice! This ex-Newcastle forward is only 23 and should add size and power to a handy Trinity pack.

Tyrone Roberts (Warrington): The former Gold Coast Titans is a marquee recruit for the Wolves – will he turn around their fortunes? Back Bryson Goodwin is also a handy player.

Mose Masoe (Hull KR): He joined KR last year but will be back in Super League with the newly-promoted outfit – expect the ex-Saints wrecking ball to reclaim his ‘pantomime villain’ tag!

And five players on the comeback march...

Ben Currie (Warrington): He impressed for England in the World Cup despite hardly playing for Wire last season. Expect the forward to again catch the eye.

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield): He was being talked about as a future England international when he damaged his ACL. Adds potency and flair to a workmanlike Trinity side.

Ben Flower (Wigan): Warriors really missed him last year. The enforcer of their front-row – and his return will increase competition for prop spots.

Morgan Escare (Wigan): A shrewd recruit by Shaun Wane, he added the French polish (sorry!) to Wigan’s early-season form. The sight of Escare and Sam Tomkins playing in tandem should be exciting.

Ben Barba (St Helens): Sure, he returned from a doping ban and played five games for Saints last year. But after a full off-season, he should be even better.