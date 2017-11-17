Flower powers for more next season

Ben Flower says Wigan are on a mission to hit past highs – admitting they have not been happy with their form for the past two years.

The Warriors finished 2016 with a Grand Final triumph and backed that up with an historic World Club Challenge triumph, and an appearance at Wembley, last season.

But Flower – on the comeback trail from an injury which cut short his campaign – says those highs have not papered over the cracks as they try and achieve even more next year.

“It was obviously a massive disappointment last season,” said the prop, nodding to Wigan missing out on a play-offs spot.

“Winning a trophy was some consolation but when you have a season like we did... with our squad as good it was, we were performing nowhere near where we should.

“It was massively disappointing. I know we got to Wembley, too, but even then, we didn’t give ourselves a chance.”

The 30-year-old says their failure to blow sides away with convincing scorelines has been the most frustrating part.

“We’ve not been happy with how we’ve played for two years,” he said. “I can’t remember one game last season when we hammered a team. We need to get to that point.

“I can’t remember a side we comfortably beat, and that was the disappointing fact.

“In the years I’ve been here, when you put 40 or 50 on teams, you feel the energy going into the week later, but this year it felt we ground out game after game. I was like, ‘When will we get the break’.

“When you’ve had a poor season, you go into pre-season ripping in, to set yourself up as best you can for what’s to come.”

Flower snapped his Achilles at Castleford in May - a game which also marked the end of Morgan Escare’s campaign through injury.

“I’m good, I’m ready to go,” added the Welshman. “I’ve got a three week block of just weights and rehab running, and then I’m back in with the rest of the squad, doing everything they’re doing.

“I’ll be ready for the start of the season, so that’s fine with me.”