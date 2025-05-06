Danny Sculthorpe in action for Wigan Warriors in 2005 | Getty Images

Former Super League prop Danny Sculthorpe says he ‘couldn’t be happier’ after his son Louie signed a youth contract with Wigan Warriors.

Sculthorpe took to social media on Monday to share his pride over his son Louie being rewarded with a youth contract with the Warriors, with whom Danny enjoyed four seasons as a player himself between 2002 and 2005, making 72 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

And now, his son Louie, who has played his junior rugby at St Helens-based community clubs Blackbrook Royals and Thatto Heath Crusaders, could get a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps after putting pen to paper on a youth deal with Wigan.

“Absolutely couldn’t be happier today than I’ve ever been,” Sculthorpe posted on X. “My son Louie has just signed a contract with Wigan Warriors this morning, absolutely cannot be happier.

“He worked his a**e off after a dislocated knee and broken shoulder and been awesome with his great team at Thatto Heath. Time to work harder now and enjoy his first game on Wednesday night against Leigh. Love you son xxx”

Danny Sculthrope, the younger brother of Great Britain and St Helens icon Paul, enjoyed a 16-year professional player career, playing for Rochdale Hornets, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Widnes Vikings before retiring in 2011. He also earned representative honours for England A and Lancashire.

Sculthorpe made 251 career appearances in the professional ranks, scoring 20 tries. He is now a mental health keynote speaker and is an ambassador for the State of Mind charity.