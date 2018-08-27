Former Warrior Hock hopes to secure future soon

Gareth Hock says he has no plans to hang up his well-travelled boots.

The former Wigan and England forward is a free agent after leaving Featherstone as part of a major cost-cutting exercise.

Hock turns 35 next week but is already speaking to clubs about playing on in 2019.

“I’m carrying on,” he said. “I’m just talking to a few clubs now, I want to get it sorted sooner rather than later so I know what I’m doing.

“I’m in good shape and feeling good.

“I had a good season with Featherstone and had signed for another year.”

Rovers, who failed to reach the top-four of the Championship, released Hock by mutual consent.

“They couldn’t afford to pay my wages next year, so we came to an agreement - I left on good terms,” said Hock.

The Wigan academy product burst onto the scene in 2003 and became a fans’ favourite for his physical presence, aggression and skill.

After leaving his hometown club at the end of 2012 he went on to play for Widnes, Salford and Leigh before linking-up with Rovers this season.